Puzzle Master Charles Joyner Says "Adieu"
After more than 20 years of providing head-scratching puns, math and word puzzles, as well as satirical takes on well-known quotes, Charles Joyner, creator of Carolina Country's Joyner's Corner puzzle page, has called it a "period of 24 hours as a unit of time" . Carolina Country began publishing Joyner's North Carolina-based brain teasers in February 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carolina Country Magazine.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb 23
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb 22
|Ringo
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Audrey bell
|Feb 4
|Guest
|1
|Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta
|Feb 3
|Wanna puke
|1
|Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07)
|Feb 1
|Anonymous
|43
|E. Dorsey (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Smh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC