Mast General partners with MANNA for Valentine's Day

Monday Feb 6

The Mast General Stores in Waynesville, Hendersonville and Asheville are partnering with MANNA FoodBank on Feb. 11-12 to fill the MANNA food pantry. The annual "Be a Sweetheart, Feed the Hungry" campaign matches each pound of candy purchased at Mast with a $1 donation to help ensure that those in the community who need a good meal will have one.

