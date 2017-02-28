Hpac to Present Joseph and the Amazin...

Hpac to Present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat March 23rd through April 9th, with shows running Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Company located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204. Tickets are $18 for Adults and $15 for Students/Seniors/Children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at ... Fri TerriB1 7
Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ... Feb 23 Nastywoman 2
News Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:... Feb 22 Ringo 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Audrey bell Feb 4 Guest 1
Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta Feb 3 Wanna puke 1
News Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07) Feb 1 Anonymous 43
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Hendersonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 279,311,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC