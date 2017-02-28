Hpac to Present Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat March 23rd through April 9th, with shows running Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. at the Hendersonville Performing Arts Company located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204. Tickets are $18 for Adults and $15 for Students/Seniors/Children.

