Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock: The Music of The Rat Pack
The Playhouse has kicked off its 2017 season with a month of music celebrating genres ranging from rock to country, and everything in between. Continuing with this music marathon, The Music of the Rat Pack , a Music on the Rock special featuring timeless music from the golden age of American standards, will run from March 9th through the 19th at The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown on Main Street in Hendersonville.
