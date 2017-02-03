Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on...

Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock: The Beatles

Starting the year off rockin' and rollin', Flat Rock Playhouse presents a brand new Music on the Rock paying tribute to those Mop Tops from across the pond: Paul, John, George and Ringo, or otherwise known as, The Beatles. With hits that will remind audiences that strawberry fields are truly forever, The Music of the Beatles will run from February 16th through the 26that The Flat Rock Playhouse Downtown on Main Street in Hendersonville.

