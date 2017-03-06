Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again
There are 7 comments on the Brandon Sun story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:
The drive supporting a new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is stuck in idle as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about how to empower local governments to expand some LGBT rights. Supporters call the bipartisan legislation a compromise to undo the law known as House Bill 2, which has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts, sporting events and business expansions.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
|
#1 Wednesday Mar 1
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it
|
#3 Wednesday Mar 1
If you don't like the way GAYS defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAYS
|
#5 Wednesday Mar 1
I have no argument with NC. It's a beautiful state!My Sister lives there. I have friends in Polk Co. A couple of my ancestors went there in 1784. But I'd really like to take a pee when I hafta.
Terri3907
|
#7 Wednesday Mar 1
Of course you wouldn't have a problem with a state which wishes to and does discriminate against you because you're trans, you're a Republican, after all.
Sick.
|
#8 Thursday Mar 2
How come there was no bathroom problem for the last 200 million years? It's a democrat thing for votes, that's why.
|
AOL
|
#9 Friday Mar 3
They fussed about the Yankees when they peed all over after the Rebs retreated taking livestock gold, burning bridges and railroad trestles so the enemy wouldn't get THEM. Trust me when I tell you Southern priorities is messed up. It'd squat or stand in any bathroom if I didn't have to wear a diaper at work.
|
#10 Friday Mar 3
I'm a Republican and I got to thinking about that. How come even two hundred years ago, American and European families all slept in the same bed? How come there was such a thing as "Bundling"? How come they all used the same chamber pot in the night? Where did the pioneers go on the great treks west? What were the conditions like on the ships when they came over? Especially in Steerage class? Ah So many questions, so little time.
Terri
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Feb 23
|Nastywoman
|2
|Flat Rock Playhouse presents Music on the Rock:...
|Feb 22
|Ringo
|2
|"ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12)
|Feb 21
|Fed up
|14
|Audrey bell
|Feb '17
|Guest
|1
|Beware of Gregory Ojo Okuta
|Feb '17
|Wanna puke
|1
|Man charged with assaulting officers (Jun '07)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|43
|E. Dorsey (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Smh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC