Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again

There are 7 comments on the Brandon Sun story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled Efforts to repeal NC 'bathroom bill' are an at impasse again. In it, Brandon Sun reports that:

The drive supporting a new proposal to repeal North Carolina's "bathroom bill" is stuck in idle as Republican lawmakers and the new Democratic governor disagree about how to empower local governments to expand some LGBT rights. Supporters call the bipartisan legislation a compromise to undo the law known as House Bill 2, which has cost North Carolina some conventions, concerts, sporting events and business expansions.

Trump Logic

Alpharetta, GA

#1 Wednesday Mar 1
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it

The Golden Ruler

Alpharetta, GA

#3 Wednesday Mar 1
Queer Logic wrote:
The answer to the problem is to let Queers ruin everything! OH They all ready do!!!
If you don't like the way GAYS defend themselves
.
Stop attacking GAYS

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#5 Wednesday Mar 1
I have no argument with NC. It's a beautiful state!My Sister lives there. I have friends in Polk Co. A couple of my ancestors went there in 1784. But I'd really like to take a pee when I hafta.
Terri3907
Trump Logic wrote:
The solution to the problem is to build a wall around North Carolina and make Mississippi pay for it

Marcavage s Emission

Philadelphia, PA

#7 Wednesday Mar 1
TerriB1 wrote:
<quoted text>
I have no argument with NC. It's a beautiful state!My Sister lives there. I have friends in Polk Co. A couple of my ancestors went there in 1784. But I'd really like to take a pee when I hafta.
Terri3907
Of course you wouldn't have a problem with a state which wishes to and does discriminate against you because you're trans, you're a Republican, after all.

Sick.
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#8 Thursday Mar 2
How come there was no bathroom problem for the last 200 million years? It's a democrat thing for votes, that's why.

Jacked Up N Catherized

AOL

#9 Friday Mar 3
They fussed about the Yankees when they peed all over after the Rebs retreated taking livestock gold, burning bridges and railroad trestles so the enemy wouldn't get THEM. Trust me when I tell you Southern priorities is messed up. It'd squat or stand in any bathroom if I didn't have to wear a diaper at work.

TerriB1

Perkasie, PA

#10 Friday Mar 3
I'm a Republican and I got to thinking about that. How come even two hundred years ago, American and European families all slept in the same bed? How come there was such a thing as "Bundling"? How come they all used the same chamber pot in the night? Where did the pioneers go on the great treks west? What were the conditions like on the ships when they came over? Especially in Steerage class? Ah So many questions, so little time.
Terri
Well Well wrote:
How come there was no bathroom problem for the last 200 million years? It's a democrat thing for votes, that's why.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

