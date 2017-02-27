Bill manager says HB2 fix is "in the governor's hands"
The Republican manager of a House bill designed to erase a North Carolina law limiting LGBT rights says the measure won't get debated and voted upon unless Gov. Roy Cooper lets fellow Democrats support it. Rep. Chuck McGrady of Hendersonville told reporters Monday night the measure addressing House Bill 2 will remain parked in committee for now.
