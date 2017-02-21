AmiciMusic presents 'French Four-hand Frolic'

AmiciMusic, the award-winning chamber music organization based in Asheville, will present a fascinating four-hand piano program that traces the influence of the Cabaret/Cafe and other "popular music" on French composers at the turn of the 20th century. This thrilling ride to Paris will also highlight the importance of Ragtime and American jazz as these new musical idioms swept across the ocean and became increasingly popular in Europe.

