Western: 'Cheerleader' film screened

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Q-Notes

The Flat Rock-Hendersonville Chapter of Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will screen "But I'm a Cheerleader" on Feb. 6, 6 p.m. at the main branch of the Henderson County Public Library, 301 N. Washington St. "But I'm a Cheerleader" is a cult satirical romantic comedy which tells the story about Megan Bloomfield, an apparently happy heterosexual high school cheerleader. However, her friends and family are convinced that she is a lesbian and arrange an intervention, sending her to a residential inpatient reparative therapy camp to cure her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

