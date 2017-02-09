Western: 'Cheerleader' film screened
The Flat Rock-Hendersonville Chapter of Parents, Family and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will screen "But I'm a Cheerleader" on Feb. 6, 6 p.m. at the main branch of the Henderson County Public Library, 301 N. Washington St. "But I'm a Cheerleader" is a cult satirical romantic comedy which tells the story about Megan Bloomfield, an apparently happy heterosexual high school cheerleader. However, her friends and family are convinced that she is a lesbian and arrange an intervention, sending her to a residential inpatient reparative therapy camp to cure her.
