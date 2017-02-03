Police chief: US Marshals arrest Pick...

Police chief: US Marshals arrest Pickens armed robbery suspect in Hendersonville

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: WMBF

U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Pickens armed robbery in Hendersonville on Thursday, according to the Pickens Police Department. Police said Richard Milton Moore entered the Blue Ridge Produce store on Ann Street in Pickens around 11:15 a.m. Monday, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

