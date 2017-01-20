Brock, Tucker join Tillman as Senate finance leaders
There will be new faces leading North Carolina Senate committees for the coming session as veteran Republican members have retired or moved on to other positions. Sens. Andrew Brock of Mocksville and Tommy Tucker of Waxhaw have joined Sen. Jerry Tillman of Randleman as Finance Committee chairmen.
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Dorsey (Dec '14)
|Jan 15
|Smh
|4
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|1
|Review: Hendersonville Orthapedics - Nathaniel ... (Jan '11)
|Jan 8
|Anonymous
|2
|kristen fincher
|Dec '16
|looking for her
|1
|East Flat Rock Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Jimmy crack corn
|7
