Bossert announces 2018 run for Senate...

Bossert announces 2018 run for Senate seatDan Hesse 21 mins ago 58 views

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Hendersonville, NC- Candidate Norm Bossert, NC Senate District 48 , is announcing today his run for 2017/18 elections for NC Senates 48th District. Norm Bossert, a Democrat from Pisgah Forest, believes it is time now to begin the hard work and planning it takes to win the district now represented by Chuck Edwards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ... Sun BackwoodsBabe 1
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) Sun BackwoodsBabe 39
Review: Hendersonville Orthapedics - Nathaniel ... (Jan '11) Sun BackwoodsBabe 2
kristen fincher Dec 12 looking for her 1
East Flat Rock Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 22
Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12) Oct '16 Jimmy crack corn 7
Turning leaves fall 2016 Oct '16 Sue Hall 1
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Hendersonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,330

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC