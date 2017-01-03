Bossert announces 2018 run for Senate seatDan Hesse 21 mins ago 58 views
Hendersonville, NC- Candidate Norm Bossert, NC Senate District 48 , is announcing today his run for 2017/18 elections for NC Senates 48th District. Norm Bossert, a Democrat from Pisgah Forest, believes it is time now to begin the hard work and planning it takes to win the district now represented by Chuck Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fletcher officer(s) known to take advantage of ...
|Sun
|BackwoodsBabe
|1
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Sun
|BackwoodsBabe
|39
|Review: Hendersonville Orthapedics - Nathaniel ... (Jan '11)
|Sun
|BackwoodsBabe
|2
|kristen fincher
|Dec 12
|looking for her
|1
|East Flat Rock Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|22
|Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Jimmy crack corn
|7
|Turning leaves fall 2016
|Oct '16
|Sue Hall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC