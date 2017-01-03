Bossert announces 2018 run for Senate seatDan Hesse 21 mins ago 58 views

Hendersonville, NC- Candidate Norm Bossert, NC Senate District 48 , is announcing today his run for 2017/18 elections for NC Senates 48th District. Norm Bossert, a Democrat from Pisgah Forest, believes it is time now to begin the hard work and planning it takes to win the district now represented by Chuck Edwards.

