2017 Prom Party ExtravaganzaThomas Calder 28 mins ago 33 views

Wednesday Jan 11

Safelight and the Junior Welfare Club of Hendersonville announce an exciting, free event for Henderson County high school or homeschooled junior and senior ladies. The 2017 Prom Party Extravaganza will be Saturday, February 18 from 9am until noon at St. James Episcopal Church, 766 N. Main Street in Hendersonville.

