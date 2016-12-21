Great Smokies Writing Program announces additions to spring 2017...

UNC Asheville's Great Smokies Writing Program has added new workshops with new faculty to its spring semester lineup of workshops for local writers of all levels. Joining Tommy Hays, Megan Shepherd, Heather Newton and other popular GSWP faculty, will be newcomers Meta Commerse of Story Medicine Asheville, and Dale Neal, formerly of Asheville Citizen-Times.

