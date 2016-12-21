Emergency repairs to close eastbound lanes of Interstate 26
Transportation officials say one lane of eastbound Interstate 26 will be closed in different locations over two days to allow for emergency slab repairs. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin replacing a 12-foot by 32-foot section of pavement in the right lane near mile marker 48, west of the U.S. 64 exit in Hendersonville, at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Hendersonville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kristen fincher
|Dec 12
|looking for her
|1
|East Flat Rock Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Dec 6
|Musikologist
|22
|Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Jimmy crack corn
|7
|Turning leaves fall 2016
|Oct '16
|Sue Hall
|1
|Lesbian Couple Together For 40 Years Tests Nort... (Oct '13)
|Oct '16
|Charlotte Wolf
|5
|Review: Nurse One Inc (Feb '14)
|Oct '16
|Lpn29
|3
|Trying to find an old friend. David Lameire (May '16)
|Sep '16
|Hot Springs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hendersonville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC