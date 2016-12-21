Emergency repairs to close eastbound lanes of Interstate 26

Transportation officials say one lane of eastbound Interstate 26 will be closed in different locations over two days to allow for emergency slab repairs. A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will begin replacing a 12-foot by 32-foot section of pavement in the right lane near mile marker 48, west of the U.S. 64 exit in Hendersonville, at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

