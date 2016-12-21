Hobbton land judging team advances - ...

Hobbton land judging team advances - 7:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: The Sampson Independent

Four FFA members from the Hobbton FFA chapter finished fifth in the North Carolina FFA Land Judging event held on Nov. 12 in Hendersonville. Hobbtonb's FFA land judging team advanced to national FFA Land anbd Range Judging event to be held May 2-4 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hendersonville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kristen fincher Dec 12 looking for her 1
East Flat Rock Music Selection (Aug '12) Dec 6 Musikologist 22
Hookers in Hendo (Apr '12) Oct '16 Jimmy crack corn 7
Turning leaves fall 2016 Oct '16 Sue Hall 1
News Lesbian Couple Together For 40 Years Tests Nort... (Oct '13) Oct '16 Charlotte Wolf 5
Review: Nurse One Inc (Feb '14) Oct '16 Lpn29 3
Trying to find an old friend. David Lameire (May '16) Sep '16 Hot Springs 2
See all Hendersonville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hendersonville Forum Now

Hendersonville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hendersonville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Hendersonville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC