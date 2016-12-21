Hobbton land judging team advances - 7:00 am updated:
Four FFA members from the Hobbton FFA chapter finished fifth in the North Carolina FFA Land Judging event held on Nov. 12 in Hendersonville. Hobbtonb's FFA land judging team advanced to national FFA Land anbd Range Judging event to be held May 2-4 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
