Van Zandt County Twister Relief Concert set for Sunday in Ben Wheeler

Thursday May 25 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Dozens of East Texas entertainers - including country music star Neal McCoy -are volunteering to perform on Sunday to raise money for tornado victims. The Van Zandt County Twister Relief Concert is set from noon to midnight at Pickin' Porch Park in Ben Wheeler.

