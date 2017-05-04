Midwest, South brace for flooding and...

Midwest, South brace for flooding and tornadoes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Ambulances and emergency vehicles line up at Canton High School after a tornado ripped through the city of Canton, in Texas, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small city in East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legal matters 13 hr SPJ 1
Miranda scott Fri curious george 3
Where did she go Fri Shot her myself 11
LLoyd Henry Edwards, Henderson, TX (Nov '10) May 2 Stallion Kisses 32
Back child support vs marriage license (Apr '14) Apr 29 maybe 21
Healthy Figures (Jan '12) Apr 29 tallyfan 42
Dr. Hamilton in Overton (Nov '11) Apr 28 Kathy64 85
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,852,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC