East Texas Medical Center gives life ...

East Texas Medical Center gives life to patients, families with Carter BloodCare drive

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Life-giving local heroes blood donors in Henderson save lives by making sure the right blood type is on the shelf, right when patients require it to survive and thrive. Many blood donors know that they are saving three lives with each donation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did she go 6 hr Several in this town 14
Legal matters 13 hr Believet 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) Sun DrKimberly Taylor 91
Wasted tax money May 18 Sterling Marlin 9
News Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14) May 13 Truthseeker 3
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
gossip (Sep '10) May 11 JohnKayge 22
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC