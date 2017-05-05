Dallas City Council Election Day is S...

Dallas City Council Election Day is Saturday. Here are 5 things to watch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Dallas Morning News

After a crush of mail ads, billboards, yard signs, social media yelling matches and political brouhahas, Dallas voters have big decisions to make at their polling places Saturday. Eleven of 14 City Council races are contested this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did she go May 23 been there 15
Legal matters May 22 Believet 4
News Sharon Daniels takes Jimerson's plea offer (Mar '07) May 21 DrKimberly Taylor 91
Wasted tax money May 18 Sterling Marlin 9
News Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14) May 13 Truthseeker 3
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
gossip (Sep '10) May 11 JohnKayge 22
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Rusk County was issued at May 24 at 8:01PM CDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Recession
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC