Ben Wheeler: Benefit concert to help ...

Ben Wheeler: Benefit concert to help tornado victims set for May 28

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

A concert will take place May 28 at the Pickin' Porch Park in Ben Wheeler to raise money for victims in Van Zandt County of the tornadoes that struck April 29. The Van Zandt County Twister Relief Concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. According to the announcement, area musicians donating their talent for the cause include Jeff Allen, Wesley Pruitt Band, Will Burgin, Clay Thrash, Austin Layne, Heather Little, Meredith Crawford, Seek the Peace, Buddy and the Flashbacks, Diamondback TX, Chad Bennett, TuTu Jones and blacktopGYPSY. Four people died, more than 50 were injured and hundreds were left homeless when several tornadoes struck Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains counties in one of the largest outbreaks of deadly storms in east Texas history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wasted tax money 2 hr Sterling Marlin 9
Legal matters Mon Expunged 3
News Kilgore police searching for Walmart computer t... (Jun '14) May 13 Truthseeker 3
Baylee Yates May 11 JohnKayge 1
Remember the Golden point. (Jan '09) May 11 Laney kaercher 15
gossip (Sep '10) May 11 JohnKayge 22
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) May 10 Tana wilson 128
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC