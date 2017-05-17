Ben Wheeler: Benefit concert to help tornado victims set for May 28

A concert will take place May 28 at the Pickin' Porch Park in Ben Wheeler to raise money for victims in Van Zandt County of the tornadoes that struck April 29. The Van Zandt County Twister Relief Concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. According to the announcement, area musicians donating their talent for the cause include Jeff Allen, Wesley Pruitt Band, Will Burgin, Clay Thrash, Austin Layne, Heather Little, Meredith Crawford, Seek the Peace, Buddy and the Flashbacks, Diamondback TX, Chad Bennett, TuTu Jones and blacktopGYPSY. Four people died, more than 50 were injured and hundreds were left homeless when several tornadoes struck Van Zandt, Henderson and Rains counties in one of the largest outbreaks of deadly storms in east Texas history.

