Police ID suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in Texarkana, TX
Police ID suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in Texarkana, TX - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen WANTED: Devonta "Vonte" Henderson, 25, stands 5',5" tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has tattoos on his face and both of his forearms. Texarkana, Texas, police are searching for a man in connection with a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital.
