Police arrest suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, Texas, police say they have arrested the man they think is responsible for a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Authorities say Devonta Henderson, 25, of Texarkana, Texas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he turned himself into officers over the weekend.
