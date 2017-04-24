Police arrest suspect in shooting of ...

Police arrest suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in Texarkana, TX

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Texarkana, Texas, police say they have arrested the man they think is responsible for a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital. Authorities say Devonta Henderson, 25, of Texarkana, Texas was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he turned himself into officers over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where did she go 5 hr Shot her myself 1
Back child support vs marriage license (Apr '14) Sat maybe 21
Healthy Figures (Jan '12) Sat tallyfan 42
Dr. Hamilton in Overton (Nov '11) Fri Kathy64 85
drug addicted pregnancy Apr 28 Willie Granville 20
Henderson pound Apr 26 henderson 6
LLoyd Henry Edwards, Henderson, TX (Nov '10) Apr 25 IMMAFLIRT14 31
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC