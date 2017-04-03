City, Area Meetings

City, Area Meetings

Trustees of Pleasant Grove Independent School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to interview candidates for the Place 4 trustee position in closed session. Wake Village City Council will meet and hear a municipal financial audit report for last year during their 6 p.m. meeting today at Wake Village City Hall, 624 Burma Road.

Henderson, TX

