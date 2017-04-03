Smith County Shelter to take in Troup...

Smith County Shelter to take in Troup strays

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Troup, agreeing to accept 20 dogs over the next year. Troup will pay $50 per animal for the service, and the county may agree to accept more dogs over the 20 set out in the agreement, if it has space.

