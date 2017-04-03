Smith County Shelter to take in Troup strays
On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Troup, agreeing to accept 20 dogs over the next year. Troup will pay $50 per animal for the service, and the county may agree to accept more dogs over the 20 set out in the agreement, if it has space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God is not dead!
|9 hr
|True9036
|2
|Downtown businesses
|Thu
|Bless it
|4
|Phillip Shaw!? (May '16)
|Apr 4
|Concerned
|14
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Apr 4
|Gossip girl
|15
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|Apr 4
|TeddyTawks
|14
|Steroids
|Mar 30
|Crater face fake ...
|17
|Bishop, Rev. Guillory (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|Hidden
|10
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC