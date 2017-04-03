Smith County could start taking Troup strays in new animal shelter
Smith County could soon take over animal control duties for the city of Troup, if county commissioners sign on to an inter-local agreement on the matter on Tuesday. "We don't have a place to take our dogs right now," said Troup City Manager Gene Cottle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are women in this town so damn rude to wait... (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|TeddyTawks
|14
|Keith Farquhar
|Mon
|Bless it
|3
|Steroids
|Mar 30
|Crater face fake ...
|17
|Bishop, Rev. Guillory (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|Hidden
|10
|Back child support vs marriage license (Apr '14)
|Mar 27
|Hereyago
|17
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC