Smith County could start taking Troup strays in new animal shelter

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County could soon take over animal control duties for the city of Troup, if county commissioners sign on to an inter-local agreement on the matter on Tuesday. "We don't have a place to take our dogs right now," said Troup City Manager Gene Cottle.

