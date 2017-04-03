Rusk County officials searching for suspect in shooting
On March 21, 2017 during the late afternoon hours Rusk County Sheriff's Office Officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Rusk County Road 4132. Upon arrival responding officers located a male gunshot victim who was later transported by EMS for emergency medical treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith Farquhar
|12 hr
|Bless it
|3
|Steroids
|Mar 30
|Crater face fake ...
|17
|Bishop, Rev. Guillory (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|Hidden
|10
|Back child support vs marriage license (Apr '14)
|Mar 27
|Hereyago
|17
|drug addicted pregnancy
|Mar 25
|Really
|13
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Miranda scott
|Mar 23
|Smokey the bandit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC