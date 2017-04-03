Rusk County officials searching for s...

Rusk County officials searching for suspect in shooting

Thursday Mar 23

On March 21, 2017 during the late afternoon hours Rusk County Sheriff's Office Officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Rusk County Road 4132. Upon arrival responding officers located a male gunshot victim who was later transported by EMS for emergency medical treatment.

