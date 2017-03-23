New London: The Explosion In Texas Th...

New London: The Explosion In Texas That Shook The World

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KYKX-FM Longview

History was made in a small East Texas community on March 18, 1937, when the New London school exploded, killing 293 students and teachers in the worst school disaster in history. In the heart of what was then the world's greatest oil field, the "richest rural school district in the world" became the poorest in a matter of seconds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KYKX-FM Longview.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miranda scott 10 hr Smokey the bandit 1
Jeremy Everitt (Mar '15) 12 hr usa 5
Witch's Grave (Apr '08) Mar 18 Lkayd 202
Has anyone ever had to deal with ALL AMERICAN A... (Jan '11) Mar 17 John 32
Back child support vs marriage license (Apr '14) Mar 16 Cinderella 16
Healthy Figures (Jan '12) Mar 14 PrettygirlTonyaP 41
are we living in the last days that GOD spoke... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Clay2u 19
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC