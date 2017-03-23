New London: The Explosion In Texas That Shook The World
History was made in a small East Texas community on March 18, 1937, when the New London school exploded, killing 293 students and teachers in the worst school disaster in history. In the heart of what was then the world's greatest oil field, the "richest rural school district in the world" became the poorest in a matter of seconds.
