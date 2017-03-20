Multiple agencies join in kidnapping arrest
Rusk County authorities and the FBI shared details in an aggravated kidnapping case, in which an army of officers from multiple agencies took part In a press conference in Henderson, investigators said thirteen law enforcement agencies joined forces to catch the armed suspect. It was Wednesday in the Price community in Rusk County that 53 year old Bennie Cagle Jr. of Troup abducted his estranged girlfriend at gunpoint, and ran from police.
