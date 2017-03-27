Lowe's in Henderson to host blood dri...

Lowe's in Henderson to host blood drive April 18

44 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lowe's in Henderson is hosting a blood drive from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at 1603 Highway 79 South in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Jacque Decker at 363-0432.

Henderson, TX

