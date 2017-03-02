Austin360 On The Record: Tim Henderso...

Austin360 On The Record: Tim Henderson, My Education, Knife in the Water

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Austin American Statesman

No less an authority than Townes Van Zandt once called the late Tim Henderson "the best songwriter I know." A native of West Virginia who moved to Austin around 1970, Henderson became one of the great chroniclers of Texas culture with songs such as "Jesus Would Have Loved El Paso," "Galveston Shrimper," "Austin in the Summer" and "Old San Antonio Road."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Has anyone ever had to deal with ALL AMERICAN A... (Jan '11) 14 hr John Doe 31
Back child support vs marriage license (Apr '14) 20 hr Cinderella 16
Healthy Figures (Jan '12) Tue PrettygirlTonyaP 41
are we living in the last days that GOD spoke... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Clay2u 19
drug addicted pregnancy Mar 12 Willie Granville 5
Dr. Hamilton in Overton (Nov '11) Mar 9 easy does it 83
God is not dead! Mar 7 Anonymous 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC