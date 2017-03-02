Austin360 On The Record: Tim Henderson, My Education, Knife in the Water
No less an authority than Townes Van Zandt once called the late Tim Henderson "the best songwriter I know." A native of West Virginia who moved to Austin around 1970, Henderson became one of the great chroniclers of Texas culture with songs such as "Jesus Would Have Loved El Paso," "Galveston Shrimper," "Austin in the Summer" and "Old San Antonio Road."
