1 killed in Rusk County wreck involving 18-wheeler

Monday Mar 20 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

According to Texas Department of Public Safety PIO Sgt. Jean Dark, a driver was killed Monday morning at approximately 7:22 when it crashed into a semi-truck.

