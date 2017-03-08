View Press Release
The festival, which was established in 2014, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Discovery Green Park in downtown Houston. Houston Creole Heritage Festival is a family-oriented jamboree focused on preserving and celebrating Creole customs and lineage.
