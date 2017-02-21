"The Magic of Music!" set for March 4
Stewart said the concert will honor the music of regional entertainers including Ray Price of Perryville, Johnny Mathis of Gilmer and Jim Reeves of the Gladewater and Henderson areas. "Don't miss this outstanding event, which will have over a dozen individual and group acts," he said.
