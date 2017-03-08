Mrs. Leea s Daffodil Garden in Gladew...

Mrs. Leea s Daffodil Garden in Gladewater bursting with blooms

Friday Feb 24

Daffodils are in bloom at Mrs. Lee's Garden in Gladewater Wednesday Feb. 22, 2016. The 1,000 acre garden is open briefly in February and March when the flowers are in full bloom and the weather is nice.

Henderson, TX

