Baylor's Rhule: From 1 commit to 27 signees in 2 months
And the program is still dealing with the fallout from a sexual assault scandal that cost two-time Big 12 champion coach Art Briles his job last May. Just last week, a new lawsuit was filed alleging that there were a far greater number of attacks and more players involved than previously acknowledged by Baylor officials. Even with that lingering cloud, the Bears signed 27 players on Wednesday, a balanced signing class that will rank in the upper half of the Big 12 Conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Teresa Byers
|Jan 26
|Investigator
|1
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Jan 26
|Lifesgood
|3
|Local CPA
|Jan 26
|Question
|7
|Beware of Brad Darragh (Jun '15)
|Jan 23
|OneLess
|11
|gays (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|I love Texas
|62
|need help.....
|Jan 16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC