Fire from fatal plane crash got within feet of homes
Around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, officials say the plane hit a cell phone tower near County Road 497 west of Henderson. Officials had to act quickly after hearing a plane had crashed in Rusk County, flames had broken out and were heading towards homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Teresa Byers
|Jan 26
|Investigator
|1
|help save her next victim Melissa ann remnick t... (Jan '15)
|Jan 26
|Lifesgood
|3
|Local CPA
|Jan 26
|Question
|7
|Beware of Brad Darragh (Jun '15)
|Jan 23
|OneLess
|11
|gays (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|I love Texas
|62
|need help.....
|Jan 16
|concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC