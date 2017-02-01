Arc Welding I class will be offered i...

Arc Welding I class will be offered in Henderson beginning Feb. 13

Thursday Jan 26

The Kilgore College Workforce Development-Continuing Education department will offer a six-week Arc Welding I class in Henderson beginning in February. The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays from Feb. 13 through March 28 at the Henderson ISD Higher Education Center welding lab located at 101 Mary Street in Henderson.

Henderson, TX

