Arc Welding I class will be offered in Henderson beginning Feb. 13
The Kilgore College Workforce Development-Continuing Education department will offer a six-week Arc Welding I class in Henderson beginning in February. The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays from Feb. 13 through March 28 at the Henderson ISD Higher Education Center welding lab located at 101 Mary Street in Henderson.
