Officials identify two killed in Hwy 64 wreck

Tuesday Nov 29

Officials with the Highway Patrol have released the names of two people killed in a wreck on Highway 64 E. in Rusk County Tuesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 64 E. just inside the Rusk County Line near Turnertown.

