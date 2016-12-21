East Texas Medical Center lights Chri...

East Texas Medical Center lights Christmas tree on its lawn with Santa Claus on hand

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Tyler Junior College choir sings carols during the 29th annual East Texas Medical Center Tyler Christmas tree lighting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. Santa Claus hold infant Madison Mercier during the 29th annual East Texas Medical Center Tyler Christmas tree lighting Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Phillip Shaw!? (May '16) Thu Henderson girl 11
Henderson Lumber Mill Thu Lions12 1
Got stung by bee Dec 21 lowball declown 2
Sandra Vincent's Griffin Dec 21 lowball declown 3
Who Dec 21 lowball declown 8
West Fraser Dec 20 Lions12 1
American Legion/VFW (Aug '08) Dec 19 Hello 89
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Henderson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,317 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,140

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC