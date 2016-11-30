East Texas giving tree aimed at helpi...

East Texas giving tree aimed at helping elderly

Nov 30, 2016 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Some East Texas non-profits are working to make sure elderly people in the community feel loved during the Christmas season. In Henderson, the Cultural Arts Social Club and Community Awareness Reaching out to the Elderly have set up a giving tree, asking people to purchase common household items to be delivered to elderly in the area.

