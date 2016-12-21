Book delves into era when historical figures traveled area by trails

Gary Pinkerton and his wife, Mickey Hamilton, are surrounded by research papers and Pinkerton's book, Trammel's Trace: The First Road Into Texas From the North," at the Heritage Syrup Festival In Henderson, Texas. A book signing with the author will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Hughes Springs Library in Hughes Springs, Texas.

