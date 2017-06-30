Traffic snarled near Coeur d'Alene fo...

Traffic snarled near Coeur d'Alene for hours after freeway crash closes I-90 - Sat, 01 Jul 2017 PST

A van and trailer that flipped on Interstate 90 near the Yellowstone Trail overpass just east of Coeur d'Alene snarled traffic for hours Saturday, according to the Idaho State Police. The camp trailer, being pulled by an eastbound van driven by 82-year-old Russell Maggio of Henderson, Nevada, began to fishtail just before 10:30 a.m. Both the trailer and the van flipped on their side, crashing into the concrete barriers separating the east and west lanes, pushing several of them into westbound traffic.

