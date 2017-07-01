Nevada Man's Conviction of Police Dog...

Nevada Man's Conviction of Police Dog Interference Upheld

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Tourists, Locals Buy Nevada's Legal Recreational Marijuana Tourists and locals alike were among the more than 100 people waiting in line at one Las Vegas-area dispensary Saturday as Nevada became the latest state in the U.S. with stores selling marijuana for recreational purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make money for free 13 hr Jerrold Webb 1
Las Vegas Buffets continue to fail miserably 14 hr ThomasA 2
New phone 18 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 18
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Sun No one 20
Making fun of Chloe Beardsley Sat Local 2
Excessive heat warning in Clark County and Las ... Sat Local 1
New Yorkers hate and despise Jessica Moore Sat The team of Donal... 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,259 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC