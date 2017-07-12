How 2 medical students rewrote Nevada's DUI laws on pot
Graham Lambert, left, and Charles Cullison, both student doctors at Touro University, at the university campus in Henderson, Thursday, June 29, 2017. @gabriellaangojo Graham Lambert, left, and Charles Cullison, both student doctors at Touro University, at the university campus in Henderson, Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RIP S. Marcello Foran (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Trump friend
|33
|Puertoricans
|21 hr
|Trump friend
|2
|City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|CarolinaMoon1
|73
|Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ...
|22 hr
|Trueman
|4
|New phone
|Tue
|Steven Inconjucti...
|43
|Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Rowdy
|401
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Tue
|Rowdy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC