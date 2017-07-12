How 2 medical students rewrote Nevada...

How 2 medical students rewrote Nevada's DUI laws on pot

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Graham Lambert, left, and Charles Cullison, both student doctors at Touro University, at the university campus in Henderson, Thursday, June 29, 2017. @gabriellaangojo Graham Lambert, left, and Charles Cullison, both student doctors at Touro University, at the university campus in Henderson, Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RIP S. Marcello Foran (Jan '16) 2 hr Trump friend 33
Puertoricans 21 hr Trump friend 2
City Data forum sucks!!! (Aug '10) 21 hr CarolinaMoon1 73
Clark County and Las Vegas announced that they ... 22 hr Trueman 4
New phone Tue Steven Inconjucti... 43
Vegas sucks, I know you agree with me (Sep '08) Tue Rowdy 401
Moving from Texas To Vegas Tue Rowdy 15
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. American Idol
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,756 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC