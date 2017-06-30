Driver plows into Henderson music store, killing customer
A customer at a Henderson music store died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle that plowed into the business. Henderson Police responded about 3:50 p.m. to Anthem Hills Music, 10345 S. Eastern Ave., near Coronado Center Drive, on reports of a vehicle driving into the storefront, Officer Rod Pena said.
