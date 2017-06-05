Report: 2 more Las Vegas area Kmart s...

Report: 2 more Las Vegas area Kmart stores closing

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In ths Nov. 19, 2009, file photo, shoppers wait in the checkout line at a Kmart store in Somerville, Mass. Two Kmart stores in the Las Vegas Valley have been marked for closure, among 49 locations the struggling retailer is closing nationwide, according to a news report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for pain meds, mistakenly forgot my bac... 4 hr Phony 2
iphone 7 for sale 4 hr Phony 1
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 5 hr Jerry owner LAS V... 43
Record breaking heat wave temperatures from Jun... 6 hr Local 1
World stomp shear champion 13 hr Kustomblack1 2
Do you have these problems with your Ram Hemi l... 13 hr Kustomblack1 1
Review: SugarHouse Hotel, Casino & Resort Fri SUGARHOUSE RESORT LV 41
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at June 10 at 9:51PM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC