Outside law firm bills Henderson more than $10,000 to keep records under wraps
Liz Trosper, owner of Trosper Communications, is seen in her Henderson office Thursday, Sep. 26, 2013. The city of Henderson has been billed more than $10,000 by an outside law firm to keep certain records under wraps after a lawsuit was filed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iphone 7 for sale
|4 hr
|Illness
|2
|MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ?
|6 hr
|Josie
|7
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|7 hr
|Black top 23
|14
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a...
|Mon
|Local
|1
|Kathy Fleeger
|May 18
|oh no
|1
|Seth Critser
|May 18
|Okay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC