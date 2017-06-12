Outside law firm bills Henderson more...

Outside law firm bills Henderson more than $10,000 to keep records under wraps

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Liz Trosper, owner of Trosper Communications, is seen in her Henderson office Thursday, Sep. 26, 2013. The city of Henderson has been billed more than $10,000 by an outside law firm to keep certain records under wraps after a lawsuit was filed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iphone 7 for sale 4 hr Illness 2
MEN: Do You Shave Your Pubes or just trim them ? 6 hr Josie 7
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 7 hr Black top 23 14
Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a... Mon Local 1
Heavy heat wave in Clark County and Las Vegas a... Mon Local 1
Kathy Fleeger May 18 oh no 1
Seth Critser May 18 Okay 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Clark County was issued at June 13 at 1:45PM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC