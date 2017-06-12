Nevada man caught in Sturgis Rally sex sting sentenced
A Nevada man caught in a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2015 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Preston, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting people willing to pay for sex with underage girls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|28 min
|ANIKAI PHILLIPS
|145
|Nevada reinstates key solar energy policy
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|GUY'S: Do you pee in the sink ? I caught my....
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Cynical
|17
|Review: Smith's Food & Drug Stores
|Thu
|SMITHS LAS VEGAS
|1
|Review: Harrah's Casino Las Vegas
|Wed
|HARRAHS CASINO LA...
|1
|Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi...
|Wed
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC