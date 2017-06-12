Nevada man caught in Sturgis Rally se...

Nevada man caught in Sturgis Rally sex sting sentenced

A Nevada man caught in a sex trafficking sting at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2015 has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Preston, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested in an undercover law enforcement operation targeting people willing to pay for sex with underage girls.

