Nevada daughter charged with murder stabbed mom 70 times
'Please tell me she is dead': Daughter, 26, charged with her mother's murder 'stabbed the 65-year-old SEVENTY times and told police she couldn't stop' An aspiring actress from Nevada charged with her mother's murder is accused of stabbing the woman more than 70 times and telling police she couldn't stop. Carly Kalbfleisch, 26, was arrested on May 30 at her mother's home in Henderson, Nevada after she called 911 to report a domestic incident.
